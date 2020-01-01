Buyers Guide
Year established: 2008
Number of employees: 90
Niigon Machines Ltd.372 New Enterprise Way, Vaughan, Ontario, L4H 0S8, Canada www.niigonmachines.com
Description
Founded in 2008 by Robert Schad, Niigon Machines is a manufacturer of hybrid 2-platen injection molding machines built with servo-driven pumps and ball screws. Niigon has the most talented and experienced people in the industry, innovative core technologies and a world class manufacturing facility. Our machines have clamp force ranging from 150-600 metric tonnes. With our wide range of pre-engineered options, including PET, stack and cube, multi-material, integrated servo functions, in-mold assembly, unscrewing and LightsOut automation, Niigon will provide a customized solution to facilitate your business needs.
