MORETTO USA LLC 300 MORETTO DRIVE, JACKSON CENTER, PA, 16133, USA www.moretto.com/us/

Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ

Buyers Guide Section

Description

Moretto USA (Jackson Center, PA) supplies auxiliary equipment for the plastics processing industry, including feeders, dehumidifiers, volumetric and gravimetric blenders, grinders, storage solutions, temperature controllers, chillers and supervising systems. Centralized systems are supplied turnkey.

Included in the new facility are sales, an extensive inventory of products and spare parts, an assembly shop, and a Moretto product showroom, designed for customer examination and training. A specialized staff support and provide customers tailored solutions with the necessary know-how and preventive maintenance services.

Map