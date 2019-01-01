MORETTO USA LLC

Buyers Guide
Moretto USA (Jackson Center, PA) supplies auxiliary equipment for the plastics processing industry, including feeders, dehumidifiers, volumetric and gravimetric blenders, grinders, storage solutions, temperature controllers, chillers and supervising systems. Centralized systems are supplied turnkey.
Print this page
MORETTO USA LLC300 MORETTO DRIVE, JACKSON CENTER, PA, 16133, USA www.moretto.com/us/
Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ
Buyers Guide Section
Description
Moretto USA (Jackson Center, PA) supplies auxiliary equipment for the plastics processing industry, including feeders, dehumidifiers, volumetric and gravimetric blenders, grinders, storage solutions, temperature controllers, chillers and supervising systems. Centralized systems are supplied turnkey.
Included in the new facility are sales, an extensive inventory of products and spare parts, an assembly shop, and a Moretto product showroom, designed for customer examination and training. A specialized staff support and provide customers tailored solutions with the necessary know-how and preventive maintenance services.
Map
Machinery & Equipment Categories
- Blenders (For Raw Materials)
- Chillers: Air-Cooled
- Chillers: Portable
- Chillers: Water-Cooled
- Dryers: Dehumidifying
- Dryers: Hot Air
- Dryers: Other Types Of Dryers
- Dust Collection Systems
- Feeders For Additives, Colourants & Other Raw Materials
- Granulators & Other Size Reduction Equipment
- Loaders For Raw Materials: Hopper Loaders
- Silos For Bulk Storage Of Raw Materials
- Temperature Control
- Temperature Control Units: Hot Oil
- Temperature Control Units: Water
- Vacuum Pumps
- Weigh Blenders
Print this page