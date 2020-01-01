Mastip Hot Runner Systems Industrial Dr N171 W21055,, Jackson, WI, 53037, USA www.mastip.com



Year established: 1990

Number of employees: 90 Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ

Buyers Guide Section

Description

Specialist in high quality hot runner systems for all type of challenging plastic materials, aspect parts and high speed molding, Mastip is world renown for its adaptability, its local and proximity service support, international presence, ability to adapt to and dialogue with each customer.

Mastip’s systems are price competitive at an amazing quality level.

Map