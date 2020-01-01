Mastip Hot Runner Systems

Buyers Guide
Year established: 1990
Number of employees: 90
Mastip Hot Runner SystemsIndustrial Dr N171 W21055,, Jackson, WI, 53037, USA www.mastip.com
Description
Specialist in high quality hot runner systems for all type of challenging plastic materials, aspect parts and high speed molding, Mastip is world renown for its adaptability, its local and proximity service support, international presence, ability to adapt to and dialogue with each customer.
Mastip’s systems are price competitive at an amazing quality level.
