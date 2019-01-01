Buyers Guide

LUTEK EQUIPEMENT PLASTIQUE INC

2274 CH ST-FRANCOIS, DORVAL, QC, H9P1K2, CANADA
www.lutek.ca

Year established: 1990
Number of employees: 10
Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ

Buyers Guide Section

Description

Injection moulding machines, mould components, resin conveying equipment, dryers, blenders, chillers, granulators, silos, piping components and installation service. Representing Arburg, Motan, Thermal Care Lindner Recycling, Rapid Granulators, Sesotec, National Bulk Equipment, Morris, Smartflow manifolds, Kongskilde, DMS, Boride abrasives, NSK machining spindles and micro-grinders.

Map


Machinery & Equipment Categories



Mold Tool & Dies Categories



Moldmaking Categories



Print this page