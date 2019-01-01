LUTEK EQUIPEMENT PLASTIQUE INC

Buyers Guide
Year established: 1990
Number of employees: 10
LUTEK EQUIPEMENT PLASTIQUE INC2274 CH ST-FRANCOIS, DORVAL, QC, H9P1K2, CANADA www.lutek.ca
Description
Injection moulding machines, mould components, resin conveying equipment, dryers, blenders, chillers, granulators, silos, piping components and installation service. Representing Arburg, Motan, Thermal Care Lindner Recycling, Rapid Granulators, Sesotec, National Bulk Equipment, Morris, Smartflow manifolds, Kongskilde, DMS, Boride abrasives, NSK machining spindles and micro-grinders.
Machinery & Equipment Categories
- Air Knives
- Barrels & Screws
- Blenders (For Raw Materials)
- Bulk Handling Equipment (For Raw Materials)
- Chillers: Air-Cooled
- Chillers: Evaporative Tower Systems (Plant-Wide Cooling)
- Chillers: Portable
- Chillers: Water-Cooled
- Chopper Guns For Fibrous Glass
- Compounding Equipment
- Compression & Transfer Molding Presses
- Conveyors For Finished Plastic Parts
- Conveyors For Raw Materials: Air
- Conveyors For Raw Materials: Auger
- Conveyors For Raw Materials: Belt
- Conveyors For Raw Materials: Bulk Systems
- Custom Machinery - Auxiliary
- Drives
- Dryers: Dehumidifying
- Dryers: Hot Air
- Dust Collection Systems
- Extruders: Extrusion Systems For Blown Film
- Extruders: Extrusion Systems For Sheet
- Feeders For Additives, Colourants & Other Raw Materials
- Feeders For Finished Plastic Parts (Rotary & Vibratory Parts Feeders)
- Gas-Assist Units For Injection Molding
- Granulators & Other Size Reduction Equipment
- Heat Transfer Fluids
- Injection Molding Machines: All-Electric
- Injection Molding Machines: For Inserts
- Injection Molding Machines: For Structural Foam
- Injection Molding Machines: Hybrid (Electric and Hydraulic)
- Injection Molding Machines: Multi-Colour Molding
- Injection Molding Machines: Multi-Component Molding
- Injection Molding Machines: Other Special-Purpose Injection Molding Machines
- Injection Molding Machines: Up To 100-Ton Clamping Force
- Injection Molding Machines: With Multiple Stations
- Loaders For Raw Materials: Hopper Loaders
- Loaders For Raw Materials: Powder Loaders
- Magnetic Metal Separation Equipment
- Metal Detectors
- Mixing Equipment: High Intensity Mixers
- Mixing Equipment: Other
- Mixing Equipment: Static Mixers
- Oil, Hydraulic
- Railcar Unloaders
- Reclaim/Recycling Systems
- Robots
- Robots: End-of-Arm Tooling
- Robots: For Parts Assembly
- Robots: For Removing Parts From The Mold (Parts Pickers)
- Robots: Other Robot Styles
- Rotational Molding Machines
- Screen Changers
- Separating And Sorting Machinery
- Separators (For Sprues & Runners)
- Temperature Control Units: Hot Oil
- Temperature Control Units: Water
- Thermocouples (Temperature Sensors)
- Thermoforming Equipment
- Used Machines
- Vacuum Pumps
- Weigh Blenders
- Weigh Loaders
