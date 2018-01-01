Lorama Group Inc. 121 Nipissing Rd, Milton, ON, L9T 1R3, Canada www.lorama.com



Year established: 1977

Number of employees: 75 Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ

Buyers Guide Section

Description

Lorama Group Inc. develops and provides lab-optimized solutions for your formulation’s colorant, rheology, stabilizer and additive needs

Represents

Map

Raw Materials Categories

AakashBASF KaolinEthoxLapinusScott Bader