121 Nipissing Rd, Milton, ON, L9T 1R3, Canada
www.lorama.com
Year established: 1977
Number of employees: 75
Description
Lorama Group Inc. develops and provides lab-optimized solutions for your formulation’s colorant, rheology, stabilizer and additive needs
Represents
Aakash
BASF Kaolin
Ethox
Lapinus
Scott Bader
Map
Raw Materials Categories
- Biodegradable and UV Degradable Resins
- Biopolymers
- Colourants, Liquid
- Fibres, Other
- Glass Fibre, Other
- Kaolin
- Lubricants, Fatty Amides
- Lubricants, Fatty Esters
- Lubricants, Waxes
- Pigments, Iron Oxide
- Pigments, Organic Blues
- Pigments, Organic Greens
- Pigments, Organic Reds
- Pigments, Organic Yellows
- Pigments, Organic, Other
