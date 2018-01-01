Canadian Plastics

Lorama Group Inc.

121 Nipissing Rd, Milton, ON, L9T 1R3, Canada
www.lorama.com

Year established: 1977
Number of employees: 75
Lorama Group Inc. develops and provides lab-optimized solutions for your formulation’s colorant, rheology, stabilizer and additive needs

Represents

Aakash
BASF Kaolin
Ethox
Lapinus
Scott Bader

