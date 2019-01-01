Layfield Flexible Packaging

Buyers Guide
Head Quartered in Richmond, B.C., Layfield is a privately held, family-owned, diversified group of companies that manufactures, fabricates, installs and distributes its polymer-based products.
Head Quartered in Richmond, B.C., Layfield is a privately held, family-owned, diversified group of companies that manufactures, fabricates, installs and distributes its polymer-based products.
Over our forty-plus years of growth and expansion, we have evolved from one location as a small rigid plastic fabricator, to becoming one of North America’s leading environmental containment company and market leader in sustainable, flexible packaging. We now have over 400 employees in four (4) Canadian and two (2) USA locations plus operations in Adelaide and Brisbane, Australia.
Through innovation, not imitation, Layfield develops industry-leading sustainable products to protect our environment.
Layfield Group, Edmonton, BC
Layfield Group, Seattle, WA, USA
Layfield Group, Toronto, BC
Layfield Group, San Diego, CA, USA
Layfield Group, Adelaide, South Australia
Layfield Group, Brisbane, Queensland,
- Bags, Closure
- Bags, Garbage
- Bags, Industrial Shipping Sacks
- Bags, Other
- Bags, Perforated Tear-Off
- Bags, Pouches
- Bags, Pouches, Stand-Up
- Extrusion, Film
- Extrusion, Tubing
- Film, Co-extrusions
- Film, Metallized
- Film, Other
- Film, Polyethylene (High-Density)
- Film, Polyethylene (Low-Density)
- Film, Specialty
- Mattress Covers
- Sheet, Polyethylene
- Sheet, Polyethylene, High-Density
- Tubes, Packaging
- Tubing
