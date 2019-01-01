Lavergne 8800 1er croissant, Anjou, Quebec, H1J 1C8, Canada www.lavergne.ca



Year established: 1984

Number of employees: 200 Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ

Buyers Guide Section

Description

LAVERGNE is an international polymer technology company, with offices, facilities, warehouses and service centers around the globe. We make high-quality engineering plastic resin from post-consumer products with our unique & customizable compounding technology. We provide sustainable solutions for some of the biggest companies across the world. At LAVERGNE, we make plastic circular.

Since 1984 we have been partnering with global leaders in recycled engineering resin and in developing circular business models. At this tipping point in history, LAVERGNE is out to bring the highest value out of every piece of plastic ever made and drive the competitive edge of the industry.

Quality ISO

Map

Raw Materials Categories

ISO-14001-2015ISO 9001-2015ISO/IEC 17025-2005IATF 16949-2016