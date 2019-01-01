Buyers Guide
Year established: 1984
Number of employees: 200
LAVERGNE is an international polymer technology company, with offices, facilities, warehouses and service centers around the globe. We make high-quality engineering plastic resin from post-consumer products with our unique & customizable compounding technology. We provide sustainable solutions for some of the biggest companies across the world. At LAVERGNE, we make plastic circular.
ISO 9001-2015
ISO/IEC 17025-2005
IATF 16949-2016
Lavergne8800 1er croissant, Anjou, Quebec, H1J 1C8, Canada www.lavergne.ca
Since 1984 we have been partnering with global leaders in recycled engineering resin and in developing circular business models. At this tipping point in history, LAVERGNE is out to bring the highest value out of every piece of plastic ever made and drive the competitive edge of the industry.
ISO-14001-2015
