Innua Petrochem Ltd.301 - 4145 North Service Road, Burlington, ON, L7L 6A3, Canada
Description
Specializing in the trading of competitively priced PVC and plasticizers world wide. The company focuses on Middle Eastern, African, Indian Sub-continental and Eurasian countries, but also work with a global client base not served directly by other Innua operating subsidiaries.
