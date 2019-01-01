Buyers Guide
Year established: 15
Number of employees: 10
Injection Depot Group6 Shields Court Unit 101, Markham, ON, L3R 4S1, Canada www.injectiondepot.ca
Injection Depot Group is Canada’s Injection Molding Hub, supplying new and used injection molding machines, robots and auxiliary equipment.
Working collaboratively with our partners, Toshiba Machine, Sepro Group, Moretto, Kistler Group, Industrial Solutions and Emma Consulting, we provide our customers a forward-thinking, cutting-edge, single-source solution for all of their plastic injection molding needs.
A reputation for integrity, creative thinking and cost-conscious problem solving has been earned by working “in the midnight trenches” alongside our clients across Canada.
Sales OfficesInjection Depot Group, Markham, Ontario
Machinery & Equipment Categories
- Barrels
- Barrels & Screws
- Blenders (For Raw Materials)
- Blow Molding Machines: Extrusion-Blow, Accumulator Head
- Blow Molding Machines: Extrusion-Blow, Continuous
- Blow Molding Machines: Injection Stretch-Blow
- Blow Molding Machines: Injection-Blow
- Chillers: Air-Cooled
- Chillers: Evaporative Tower Systems (Plant-Wide Cooling)
- Chillers: Portable
- Chillers: Water-Cooled
- Custom Machinery - Auxiliary
- Custom Machinery - Fabricating
- Custom Machinery - Processing
- Dryers: Dehumidifying
- Extruders: Single-Screw
- Extruders: Twin-Screw
- Granulators & Other Size Reduction Equipment
- Hot Runner Controllers
- Hot Runner Systems
- Injection Molding Machines: 1,000-Ton & Over Clamping Force
- Injection Molding Machines: 101- To 999-Ton Clamping Force
- Injection Molding Machines: All-Electric
- Injection Molding Machines: Hybrid (Electric and Hydraulic)
- Injection Molding Machines: Multi-Colour Molding
- Magnetic Metal Separation Equipment
- Mold Clamps
- Nozzles
- Quick Mold Changing Devices
- Robots
- Robots: End-of-Arm Tooling
- Robots: For Parts Assembly
- Robots: For Removing Parts From The Mold (Parts Pickers)
- Robots: Other Robot Styles
- Screws
- Separators (For Sprues & Runners)
- Silos For Bulk Storage Of Raw Materials
- Temperature Control
- Temperature Control Units: Hot Oil
- Temperature Control Units: Water
- Temperature Controllers For Extrusion: Single-Zone
- Used Machines
- Vision Systems (For Process Monitoring)
- Vision Systems To Measure Parts
- Weigh Blenders
