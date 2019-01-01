Injection Depot Group 6 Shields Court Unit 101, Markham, ON, L3R 4S1, Canada www.injectiondepot.ca



Year established: 15

Number of employees: 10 Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ

Buyers Guide Section

Description

Injection Depot Group is Canada’s Injection Molding Hub, supplying new and used injection molding machines, robots and auxiliary equipment.

Working collaboratively with our partners, Toshiba Machine, Sepro Group, Moretto, Kistler Group, Industrial Solutions and Emma Consulting, we provide our customers a forward-thinking, cutting-edge, single-source solution for all of their plastic injection molding needs.

A reputation for integrity, creative thinking and cost-conscious problem solving has been earned by working “in the midnight trenches” alongside our clients across Canada.

Sales Offices

Map

Machinery & Equipment Categories

Injection Depot Group, Markham, Ontario