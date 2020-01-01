Buyers Guide
Year established: 1967
Number of employees: 9
Impact Sales4 - 1290 Blundell Rd., Mississauga, Ontario, L4Y 1M5, Canada impact-sales.ca
Description
Plastic bag & film converting equipment and supplies. Wicket wires and washers, wicket punches, ball & die punches, header & inline film sealers, rotary sealers, band sealers, hot & cold needle micro-perforating equipment.
RepresentsSteeltek, Canada, Heritage Engingeering, UK.
