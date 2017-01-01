Canadian Plastics

Buyers Guide

Impact Sales & Industrial Supplies

4-1290 Blundell Rd, Mississauga, ON, L4Y 1M5, Canada
impact-sales.ca

Year established: 1969
Number of employees: 9
Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ

Buyers Guide Section

Description

Sales, wicket wire, rubber washers, bag machine attachments, PTO bag making machines, winders, unwinds, folders and separators, bag and film sealers, hot/cold needle micro perforators, wicket punches, roller header sealer, zipper.

Represents

Quality Converting Products, Brockton, MA
Steeltek, Midland, ON.
ASA Cooper Inc. (ASI), Brampton, ON
BMP Engineering, United Kingdom
BPM Engineering Services, United Kingdom

Map


Print this page