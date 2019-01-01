Buyers Guide
Year established: 1928
Number of employees: 60
Manufacturer of Metallic Stearates and Soap for many Plastic and Rubber Applications. Stearates included are Calcium, Magnesium, and Zinc Powdered Stearates as well as 50% Aqueous Dispersions of Calcium and Zinc Stearate too!
H.L. Blachford Ltd.2323 Royal Windsor Drive, Mississauga, Ontario, L5J 1K5, Canada www.blachford.com
We also supply Specialty Stearates like Manganese and Iron Stearate used in Degradable Plastics Additive packages.
Sales OfficesH.L. Blachford Ltd., Mississauga, Ontario
Quality ISOISO 9001
