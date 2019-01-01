GRIP Global Resources for Industrial Projects

Buyers Guide
Year established: 2003
Number of employees: 10
Bunting Magnetics, Newton, KS
CamCorp, Lenexa, KS
Laidig Systems, Mishawaka, IN
Shakermann, S. Surrey, BC
Thayer Scale, Pembroke, MA
Print this page
GRIP Global Resources for Industrial Projects1686 57A Street, Delta, BC, V4L 1X8, Canada www.conveycanada.ca
Year established: 2003
Number of employees: 10
Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ
Buyers Guide Section
Description
GRIP represents various manufacturers of equipment for processing and handling plastics.
Sales OfficesGRIP, Delta, BC
RepresentsBoston Matthews, Coral Springs, Florida
Bunting Magnetics, Newton, KS
CamCorp, Lenexa, KS
Laidig Systems, Mishawaka, IN
Shakermann, S. Surrey, BC
Thayer Scale, Pembroke, MA
Map
Machinery & Equipment Categories
- Bag-Making Equipment
- Bag-Making Machines
- Bulk Handling Equipment (For Raw Materials)
- Chillers: Air-Cooled
- Conveyors For Raw Materials: Air
- Conveyors For Raw Materials: Auger
- Conveyors For Raw Materials: Belt
- Conveyors For Raw Materials: Bulk Systems
- Custom Machinery - Fabricating
- Dust Collection Systems
- Extruders: Extrusion Systems For Blown Film
- Extruders: Extrusion Systems For Pipe, Profiles & Tubing
- Extruders: Extrusion Systems For Wire & Cable
- Extruders: Single-Screw
- Magnetic Metal Separation Equipment
- Metal Detectors
- Packaging Equipment: Other Packaging Equipment
- Pulverizing Machines
- Railcar Unloaders
- Reclaim/Recycling Systems
- Scales, Weighing Equipment
- Separating And Sorting Machinery
- Silos For Bulk Storage Of Raw Materials
- Weigh Blenders
Print this page