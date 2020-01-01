Buyers Guide
Year established: 1999
Number of employees: 70
GA International, Berlicum, Netherlands
TAG Scientific ltd, London, United Kingdom
ISO 22301:2012 compliant
GA International3208 Jacques-Bureau, Laval, Québec, H7P 0A9, Canada www.industritag.com/
Buyers Guide Section
Description
GA International was founded over 20 years ago and has devoted itself to the research and development of innovative new products and materials that solve the common and unique challenges that work in industrial environments presents. Our many years of experience in the printing and labeling industry, coupled with the use of advanced technologies, have allowed us to offer complete labeling and identification strategies, including hardware, printing accessories, software, customization services, as well as free consulting and technical support.
PlantsGA International, Laval, Québec
Sales OfficesLabTAG India, Gowdavalli, Hyderabad
Quality ISOISO 9001:2015 certified
Map
Processes & Products Categories
