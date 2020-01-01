Buyers Guide
Year established: 2018
Flou Inc.711 Ontario Street, Cobourg, Ontario, K9A3C6, Canada flou.ca/
Description
Flou Inc. Is a Canadian Roto molder and Solution Manufacturer based in Cobourg, Ontario.
We provide a Custom Manufacturing service and our own range of Water Tanks and other Products, made from recyclable materials.
