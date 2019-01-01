Eco Friendly Pallet 2050 Ellesmere Road Unit 4- 7, Scarborough, Ontario, M1H 3A9, Canada www.ecofriendlypallet.com

Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ

Buyers Guide Section

Description

Canadian manufacturers of grade 1 and 2 pallets,skids,custom pallets from 48 x 40,24 x 24, Heat Treated and more…serving clients throughout Ontario

As our name says Eco Friendly Pallet also offers a unique buy back recycling program for used pallets warehouses,transportation,3rd party logistics etc. for companies that need to free up space by getting rid of their unwanted pallets.

We welcome the opportunity of doing business with you from as low as 50 to 1000’s on a weekly,bi weekly or monthly basis.

Eco Friendly Pallet has what you need,when you need it.’

Map