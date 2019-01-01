Buyers Guide
Year established: 2009
Number of employees: 7
Dynamic Colour Corp.100 Dynamic Drive Unit 16-17,, Scarborough, On, M1V 5C4, Canada www.dynamiccolourcorp.com
Manufacturing colour concentrates and additives. We provide custom and stock colours in PE, PP, nylon, HIPS, flex PVC etc.
- Antiblocking Agents
- Antioxidants
- Blowing Agents, Endothermic
- Blowing Agents, Physical
- Colour Concentrates: Engineering Resins
- Colour Concentrates: Other
- Colour Concentrates: Polyolefins
- Colour Concentrates: Styrenic
- Colourants, Fluorescent
- Colourants, Luminescent
- Colourants, Metallic
- Colourants, Pearlescent
- Colourants, Phosphorescent
- Concentrates, Antioxidants
- Concentrates, Lubricants
- Concentrates, Other
- Concentrates, UV Stabilizers
