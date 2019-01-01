Deacro Industries Ltd. 135 Capital Court, Mississauga, Ontario, L5T 2R8, Canada www.deacro.com



Year established: 1979

Number of employees: 120

Deacro is the industry leader in the design and manufacture of quality, high-performance slitter rewinder equipment for the flexible packaging industry. Deacro’s equipment lineup includes cantilevered, duplex, turreted and fully automatic solutions for slitting, rewinding and packaging finished rolls.

