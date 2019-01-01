Buyers Guide
Year established: 1979
Number of employees: 120
Deacro Industries Ltd.135 Capital Court, Mississauga, Ontario, L5T 2R8, Canada www.deacro.com
Description
Deacro is the industry leader in the design and manufacture of quality, high-performance slitter rewinder equipment for the flexible packaging industry. Deacro’s equipment lineup includes cantilevered, duplex, turreted and fully automatic solutions for slitting, rewinding and packaging finished rolls.
