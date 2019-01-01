Buyers Guide

Cpk Interior Products

128 Peter St., Port Hope, Ontario, N1G3X7, Canada
www.cpkip.com

Year established: 1964
Number of employees: 700
Cpk is a custom automotive and non automotive grade PVC, TPU and TPO compound manufacturer in both pellet and powder form. Full laboratory services and technical support with color matching, formula development and production improvement support.

