Cpk Interior Products 128 Peter St., Port Hope, Ontario, N1G3X7, Canada www.cpkip.com



Year established: 1964

Number of employees: 700 Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ

Buyers Guide Section

Description

Cpk is a custom automotive and non automotive grade PVC, TPU and TPO compound manufacturer in both pellet and powder form. Full laboratory services and technical support with color matching, formula development and production improvement support.

Map

Processes & Products Categories

Raw Materials Categories