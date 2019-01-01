Cpk Interior Products

Buyers Guide
Year established: 1964
Number of employees: 700
Print this page
Cpk Interior Products128 Peter St., Port Hope, Ontario, N1G3X7, Canada www.cpkip.com
Year established: 1964
Number of employees: 700
Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ
Buyers Guide Section
Description
Cpk is a custom automotive and non automotive grade PVC, TPU and TPO compound manufacturer in both pellet and powder form. Full laboratory services and technical support with color matching, formula development and production improvement support.
Map
Processes & Products Categories
Raw Materials Categories
Services Categories
Print this page