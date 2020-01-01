Century Packaging Ltd

Buyers Guide
Year established: 1994
Number of employees: 19
Print this page
Century Packaging Ltd2555 Ross Rd, West Kelowna, BC, V1Z 1M2, Canada www.centurypackaging.com
Year established: 1994
Number of employees: 19
Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ
Buyers Guide Section
Description
Producer of HDPE and PET blowmoulded packaging solutions, including bottles, jugs, jars, novelty containers and custom moulding.
Map
Moldmaking Categories
Processes & Products Categories
Services Categories
Print this page