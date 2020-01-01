Buyers Guide
Year established: 2010
Number of employees: 150
Cast Aluminum Solutions1310 Kingsland Dr., Batavia, IL, 60510, USA www.CastAluminumSolutions.com
Description
Cast Aluminum Solutions designs & manufactures custom-engineered heated components for the plastics, printing, and packaging markets. CAS also manufactures a range of off-the-shelf heaters capable of heating inks, solvents, adhesives and coatings. CAS Engineers work closely with OEMs to develop appropriate solutions to complex heating solutions.
Sales OfficesCast Aluminum Solutions
RepresentsBatavia, IL
Represented byJeffrey Awe
Quality ISOISO 9001: 2015
