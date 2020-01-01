Buyers Guide

Cast Aluminum Solutions

1310 Kingsland Dr., Batavia, IL, 60510, USA
www.CastAluminumSolutions.com

Year established: 2010
Number of employees: 150
Description

Cast Aluminum Solutions designs & manufactures custom-engineered heated components for the plastics, printing, and packaging markets. CAS also manufactures a range of off-the-shelf heaters capable of heating inks, solvents, adhesives and coatings. CAS Engineers work closely with OEMs to develop appropriate solutions to complex heating solutions.

Cast Aluminum Solutions

Batavia, IL

Jeffrey Awe

ISO 9001: 2015

