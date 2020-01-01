Cast Aluminum Solutions 1310 Kingsland Dr., Batavia, IL, 60510, USA www.CastAluminumSolutions.com



Year established: 2010

Number of employees: 150

Cast Aluminum Solutions designs & manufactures custom-engineered heated components for the plastics, printing, and packaging markets. CAS also manufactures a range of off-the-shelf heaters capable of heating inks, solvents, adhesives and coatings. CAS Engineers work closely with OEMs to develop appropriate solutions to complex heating solutions.

Cast Aluminum SolutionsBatavia, ILJeffrey AweISO 9001: 2015