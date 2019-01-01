Cascades Flexible Packaging

Buyers Guide
Year established: 1992
Number of employees: 85
Cascades Flexible Packaging7280 West Credit Avenue, Mississauga, Ontario, L5N 5N1, Canada www.food-packaging.cascades.com
Description
Film manufacturing. Printing up to 10 color. Converting.
PlantsCascades Flexible Packaging, Misssisauga Ontario
Sales OfficesSAME
Quality ISOIFS Pac Secure
