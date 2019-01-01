Buyers Guide

Cascades Flexible Packaging

7280 West Credit Avenue, Mississauga, Ontario, L5N 5N1, Canada
www.food-packaging.cascades.com

Year established: 1992
Number of employees: 85
Film manufacturing. Printing up to 10 color. Converting.

Cascades Flexible Packaging, Misssisauga Ontario

SAME

IFS Pac Secure

