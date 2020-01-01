Canada Risheng Plastic Ltd

Buyers Guide
Year established: 2017
Number of employees: 4
Print this page
Canada Risheng Plastic Ltd1006-250 Consumers Road, North York, Ontario, M2J 4V6, Canada www.rssl.ca
Year established: 2017
Number of employees: 4
Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ
Buyers Guide Section
Description
We are manufacturer and distributor of HMW/HDPE ,HIPS, ABS,PC,ACETAL/POM and Nylon reprocessed resin.
Map
Raw Materials Categories
- ABS Terpolymers
- Acetal Resins
- Acrylic Resins
- Acrylonitrile-Styrene-Acrylic Resins
- Biodegradable Additives
- Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
- Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol
- Impact Modifiers, ABS
- Nylon 6
- Nylon 6/6
- Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)
- Polyethersulphone
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Polyethylene, High-Density
- Polyethylene, Linear Low-Density
- Polyethylene, Low-Density
- Polyphenylene Sulphide
- Polypropylene
- Polystyrene
- Polyurethane, Rigid Thermoplastic
- Recycled Materials
- Resins and Compounds
- Sheet Molding Compounds
- UV Stabilizers, Other
Print this page