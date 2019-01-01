Bulldog Polymers Inc

Buyers Guide
Bulldog Polymers IncPrevin Court, Alliston, Ont, L9R 1N8, Canada www.bulldogpolymers.com
Distributor of high performance, engineered and reprocessed resins.
- ABS Terpolymers
- Acrylic Resins
- Antifogging Agents
- Antioxidants
- Antistatic Agents
- Biocides
- Biodegradable Additives
- Biodegradable and UV Degradable Resins
- Engineering Resins (Not Elsewhere Specified)
- Fibres, Carbon/Graphite
- Fibres, Other
- Flame Retardants, Alumina Trihydrate
- Flame Retardants, Borates
- Flame Retardants, Calcium Sulphate DiHydrate
- Flame Retardants, Halogenated Phosphate Esters
- Flame Retardants, Phosphate Esters
- Fluoroethylene Resins
- Heat Stabilizers, Antimony Compounds
- Heat Stabilizers, Calcium/Zinc
- Heat Stabilizers, Mixed Metals
- Heat Stabilizers, Organotins
- Impact Modifiers, Acrylics
- Impact Modifiers, EPM/EPDM
- Impact Modifiers, MBS/MABS
- Impact Modifiers, Rubber
- Lubricants, TFE
- Nanofillers
- Nylon 11
- Nylon 12
- Nylon 4/6
- Nylon 6
- Nylon 6/10
- Nylon 6/12
- Nylon 6/6
- Nylon Copolymers
- Nylon, Other
- Nylon, Reinforced
- Optical Brighteners
- Polyarylsulphones
- Polycarbonate
- Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)
- Polyethersulphone
- Polyphenylene Sulphide
- Polypropylene
- Polysulphone
- Resins and Compounds
- Thermoplastic Elastomers, Polyester
- Thermoplastic Elastomers, Styrenic
