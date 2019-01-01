Blachford 2323 Royal Windsor Drive, Mississauga, Ontario, L5J 1K5, Canada www.blachfordcs.com/



Established in 1921, Blachford, based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada manufacture high quality Metallic Stearates including several grades of Calcium Stearate and Zinc Stearate for use as lubricants in Plastics, PVC and Composite applications.

Metallic Stearates Include:

Al, Ba, Ca, Cu, Co, Fe, K, Li, Mg, Mn, Na, Zn

EBS (ethylene bis stearamide)

Tallow, Vegetable and RSPO grades

FDA, Kosher, USP versions

Powder, liquid dispersions, paste, no/low dust (flakes, granules)

Blachford, Mississauga, OntarioFounding Member of RESPONSIBLE CAREISO 9001: 2015 - ANSI/ISO/ASQ Q9001-2015