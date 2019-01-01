Buyers Guide
Year established: 1921
Metallic Stearates Include:
ISO 9001: 2015 - ANSI/ISO/ASQ Q9001-2015
Blachford2323 Royal Windsor Drive, Mississauga, Ontario, L5J 1K5, Canada www.blachfordcs.com/
Description
Established in 1921, Blachford, based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada manufacture high quality Metallic Stearates including several grades of Calcium Stearate and Zinc Stearate for use as lubricants in Plastics, PVC and Composite applications.
Al, Ba, Ca, Cu, Co, Fe, K, Li, Mg, Mn, Na, Zn
EBS (ethylene bis stearamide)
Tallow, Vegetable and RSPO grades
FDA, Kosher, USP versions
Powder, liquid dispersions, paste, no/low dust (flakes, granules)
Sales OfficesBlachford, Mississauga, Ontario
Quality ISOFounding Member of RESPONSIBLE CARE
