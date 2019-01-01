Buyers Guide

Blachford

2323 Royal Windsor Drive, Mississauga, Ontario, L5J 1K5, Canada
www.blachfordcs.com/

Year established: 1921
Description

Established in 1921, Blachford, based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada manufacture high quality Metallic Stearates including several grades of Calcium Stearate and Zinc Stearate for use as lubricants in Plastics, PVC and Composite applications.

Metallic Stearates Include:
Al, Ba, Ca, Cu, Co, Fe, K, Li, Mg, Mn, Na, Zn
EBS (ethylene bis stearamide)
Tallow, Vegetable and RSPO grades
FDA, Kosher, USP versions
Powder, liquid dispersions, paste, no/low dust (flakes, granules)

Sales Offices

Blachford, Mississauga, Ontario

Quality ISO

Founding Member of RESPONSIBLE CARE
ISO 9001: 2015 - ANSI/ISO/ASQ Q9001-2015

