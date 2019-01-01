Buyers Guide
Year established: 1921
Number of employees: 70
Metallic Stearates Include:
Founding Member of RESPONSIBLE CARE
BLACHFORD2323 Royal Windsor Drive, Mississauga, Ontario, L5J 1K5, Canada blachfordcs.com/
Description
Established in 1921, Blachford, based in Mississauga Ontario Canada, manufacture high quality Metallic Stearates including several grades of Calcium and Zinc Stearate for use in Plastics, PVC and Composite applications.
We also supply specialty stearates like Manganese and Iron Stearate for use in oxo-biodegradable plastics additive packages.
– Al, Ba, Ca, Cu, Co, Fe, K, Li, Mg, Mn, Na, Zn
– EBS – Ethylene Bis Stearamide
– Tallow, Vegetable and RSPO grades
– FDA, Kosher, USP versions
– Powders, liquid dispersions, pastes, low dust flakes and granules
Sales OfficesBlachford, Mississauga, Ontario
Quality ISOISO 9001: 2015 - ANSI/ISO/ASQ Q9001-2015
