Year established: 1921

Established in 1921, Blachford, based in Mississauga Ontario Canada, manufacture high quality Metallic Stearates including several grades of Calcium and Zinc Stearate for use in Plastics, PVC and Composite applications.

We also supply specialty stearates like Manganese and Iron Stearate for use in oxo-biodegradable plastics additive packages.

Metallic Stearates Include:

– Al, Ba, Ca, Cu, Co, Fe, K, Li, Mg, Mn, Na, Zn

– EBS – Ethylene Bis Stearamide

– Tallow, Vegetable and RSPO grades

– FDA, Kosher, USP versions

– Powders, liquid dispersions, pastes, low dust flakes and granules

Blachford, Mississauga, OntarioISO 9001: 2015 - ANSI/ISO/ASQ Q9001-2015Founding Member of RESPONSIBLE CARE