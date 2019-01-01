Buyers Guide

Berg Chilling Systems

51 Nantucket Blvd., Toronto, ON, M1P2N5, Canada
berg-group.com/

Year established: 1972
Number of employees: 120
Berg custom designs, manufacturers, installs, and services cost-effective industrial chilling solutions. Working closely with clients, Berg sales engineers apply unmatched energy management experience to fully understand and satisfy clients’ cooling challenges.

Wherever unique cooling needs exist, in multiple industries and in varying environments around the globe, clients trust Berg expertise.

Berg Chilling Systems, Edmonton, Alberta
Berg Chilling Systems, Winnipeg, Manitoba
Berg Chilling Systems, London, Ontario
Berg Chilling Systems, Mississauga, Ontario

ISO 9001:2015

