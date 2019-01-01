Berg Chilling Systems 51 Nantucket Blvd., Toronto, ON, M1P2N5, Canada berg-group.com/



Year established: 1972

Berg custom designs, manufacturers, installs, and services cost-effective industrial chilling solutions. Working closely with clients, Berg sales engineers apply unmatched energy management experience to fully understand and satisfy clients’ cooling challenges.

Wherever unique cooling needs exist, in multiple industries and in varying environments around the globe, clients trust Berg expertise.

Berg Chilling Systems, Edmonton, AlbertaBerg Chilling Systems, Winnipeg, ManitobaBerg Chilling Systems, London, OntarioBerg Chilling Systems, Mississauga, OntarioISO 9001:2015