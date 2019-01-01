Buyers Guide
Year established: 1972
Number of employees: 120
Berg Chilling Systems, Winnipeg, Manitoba
Berg Chilling Systems, London, Ontario
Berg Chilling Systems, Mississauga, Ontario
Print this page
Berg Chilling Systems51 Nantucket Blvd., Toronto, ON, M1P2N5, Canada berg-group.com/
Year established: 1972
Number of employees: 120
Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ
Buyers Guide Section
Description
Berg custom designs, manufacturers, installs, and services cost-effective industrial chilling solutions. Working closely with clients, Berg sales engineers apply unmatched energy management experience to fully understand and satisfy clients’ cooling challenges.
Wherever unique cooling needs exist, in multiple industries and in varying environments around the globe, clients trust Berg expertise.
Sales OfficesBerg Chilling Systems, Edmonton, Alberta
Berg Chilling Systems, Winnipeg, Manitoba
Berg Chilling Systems, London, Ontario
Berg Chilling Systems, Mississauga, Ontario
Quality ISOISO 9001:2015
Map
Machinery & Equipment Categories
Print this page