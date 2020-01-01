ATO Plating Rectifier Power Supply 5308 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220, New York, NY, 11220, United State www.ato.com/plating-rectifier



Year established: 2015

Number of employees: 35 Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ

Buyers Guide Section

Description

ATO Plating Rectifier Power Supply Inc provides series air-cooling plating rectifiers from 100A to 800A current, three phase four wire 50-60Hz 380V/ 400V/ 415V/ 480V AC input voltage and 10V/ 12V/ 15V/ 24V DC output voltage. With the remote control box controls the operating voltage and current, high efficiency and high control precision. Plating rectifier operates on the same principles used for decades. Sure, there have been many incremental improvements in manufacturing methods and materials, but the basic principles are the same. The most noteworthy improvements are those associated with electronics and computerization.

Map

Machinery & Equipment Categories