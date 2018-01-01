Absolute Robot Inc.

Buyers Guide
33 Southgate St, Worcester, MA, 01610, United States
www.absoluterobot.com
Year established: 2013
Number of employees: 10
Buyers Guide Section
Description
ARI offers quality, cost-efficient molding automation from pneumatic pickers to full servo robots for injection molders in North America. Partnering with Well Lih, our robots fit molding machines up to 3,300 U.S. tons and are supported by a high level of aftermarket service.
Represented by
Shadow Automation, Inc Uxbridge, ON
Barway Plastic Equipment, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
Map
Machinery & Equipment Categories
Print this page