Absolute Robot Inc.

33 Southgate St, Worcester, MA, 01610, United States
www.absoluterobot.com

Year established: 2013
Number of employees: 10
ARI offers quality, cost-efficient molding automation from pneumatic pickers to full servo robots for injection molders in North America. Partnering with Well Lih, our robots fit molding machines up to 3,300 U.S. tons and are supported by a high level of aftermarket service.

Shadow Automation, Inc Uxbridge, ON
Barway Plastic Equipment, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC

