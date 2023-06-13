Whenever solutions for rPET are needed
By PiovanPlastics Processes Recycling Sponsored Content
Watch our case story and get information about our latest innovation for working with rPET.
Dealing with recycled plastic is different from the standard process for virgin raw material.
The final producers must adapt their plants for transforming a material neither standardized nor consistent among batches like the virgin grains because of its unknown history.
Watch our case story and get information about our latest innovation for working with rPET: https://landing.piovan.com/solutions-for-recycled-pet-plastic_canadian-plastics
Advertisement
Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page
Related Stories