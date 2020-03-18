SPONSORED CONTENT: Rotogran’s blower/cyclone offers continuous and efficient evacuation of granules

March 18, 2020 by Rotogran International

Since 1982, ROTOGRAN INTERNATIONAL INC. has manufactured granulators and closed-loop granulating systems for the plastics and recycling industries. In use around the world, ROTOGRAN granulating systems are the workhorse of the breed…OUTPERFORMING and OUTLASTING all others in the marketplace today.

Our 20,000-square-foot facility manufactures innovative equipment that’s durable, dependable, and cost-efficient.

ROTOGRAN BLOWER/CYCLONE:

Designed for continuous and efficient evacuation of granules from the granulator bin. Available in motor sizes from 2 to 40 hp, they’re supplied mounted on a base to form an independent unit, or integrated with the granulator.

Standard features include: