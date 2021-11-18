Pleora Technologies expands North American distribution with Futura Automation

Futura Automation is now distributing Ottawa, Ont.-based Pleora Technologies’ new artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for manufacturers and brand owners in North America.

“Manufacturers rely on our AI solutions to cost-effectively increase the capabilities of automated quality monitoring systems and add valuable decision-support insight for manual inspection tasks to increase profitability and productivity,” said John Butler, Pleora’s vice president of sales and marketing. “Our solutions, combined with the production process and system design expertise from Futura Automation, will help North American manufacturers continue to compete on the global market.”

In a news release, Pleora officials said the company’s Industry 4.0 AI solutions include a “no code” software platform that aims to simplify development, testing and deployment of AI and computer vision algorithms, edge processing hardware to deploy advanced quality monitoring capabilities alongside existing infrastructure and end-user processes, and a camera-based visual inspection system that automatically identifies product deviations and alerts operators and inspectors. The company’s AI is deployed in the consumer goods, parts manufacturing, food and beverage, and print and packaging markets.

Futura is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.