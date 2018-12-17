French software company buying ERP supplier IQMS for $425 million

December 17, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

French software company Dassault Systèmes SE is acquiring manufacturing software provider IQMS Inc., which is headquartered in Paso Robles, Calif., for US$425 million.

IQMS’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) software – on premise EnterpriseIQ and software as a service WebIQ – is designed for mid-market manufacturers for managing engineering, manufacturing and business ecosystems by digitally connecting order processing, scheduling, production and shipping processes in real time.

The software is used by numerous plastics processing companies throughout North America. Customers include Westfall Technik, KKSP Precision Machining, AMA Plastics, Donnelly Custom Manufacturing, FlowBelow Aero Inc., Global Interconnect, Inc., Jabil Packaging Solutions, Schnipke Precision Molding, Steinwall Inc., Scientific, Inc., Sturgis Molded Products, Tribar, and Ventura Manufacturing Inc.

IQMS’s 2017 revenue was around US$56 million.

“IQMS has cultivated a deep knowledge of manufacturing and manufacturer needs,” said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes. “We welcome IQMS to our team as we create a new category of business solutions that expands our offer for companies similar to those using SOLIDWORKS. They can embrace the platform phenomenon and flourish in today’s Industry Renaissance.”

The transaction is expected to close in early 2019.