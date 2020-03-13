New granulator offers slow-speed operation

March 13, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Slow-speed granulation technology has been around for two decades, and 25 rpm has always been the worldwide standard for slow-speed operation. But that may change with Rapid Granulator’s new OneCut Pro granulator, a beside-the-press unit that allows injection molders to adjust the rpm range when granulating at a slow speed from the standard 25 rpm to a bandwidth of 15 to 35 rpm (plus/minus 40 per cent rotor speed), for optimal quality regrind.

Running at 15 rpm, the OneCut Pro improves the quality of ground brittle materials and minimizes dust and – very importantly – noise. Speed can easily be increased to 35 rpm – increasing the capacity of the granulator by 30 to 40 per cent – to accommodate larger amounts of material.

“The OneCut Pro comes equipped with EnergySmart, a new system that lets the operator stop the machine as material is fed into it for an energy consumption reduction of up to 80 per cent,” said Bengt Rimark, Rapid’s CEO. “It also uses our Stop & Go technology, which lets the machine granulate in intervals to further save energy, with zero energy consumption and no noise during the pause mode.”