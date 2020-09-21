Canadian Plastics

Rapid Granulator Group appoints new CEO

The Bredyard, Sweden-based recycling equipment manufacturer has named Jonas Wästberg to the position.

September 21, 2020   Canadian Plastics


Size Reduction

Jonas Wästberg

Bredyard, Sweden-based recycling equipment manufacturer Rapid Granulator Group has named Jonas Wästberg its new CEO.

“Jonas will continue to develop Rapid’s global operations and growth, built on its market-leading position and superior size reduction technologies,” said Martin Linder, Chairman of the Board. “With his background in developing industrial companies with a truly international organization, we expect a continued profitable growth of the group.”

“I look forward to my assignment at Rapid Granulator,” Wästberg said. “It’s an exciting company with a high level of innovation and cutting-edge technology that has a fantastic potential to help the plastics industry facing new challenges.”

Wästberg joins the manufacturer of recycling equipment from furniture producer ROL Ergo, where he was chief executive.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from Lund and Vienna.

Print this page

Related Stories
IPEG sells Rapid Granulator to Swedish firm
Rapid Granulator buys China’s Avian Machinery
Conair and Rapid Granulator combine manufacturing operations
Rapid Granulator files for financial restructuring in Sweden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*