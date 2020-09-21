Rapid Granulator Group appoints new CEO

Bredyard, Sweden-based recycling equipment manufacturer Rapid Granulator Group has named Jonas Wästberg its new CEO.

“Jonas will continue to develop Rapid’s global operations and growth, built on its market-leading position and superior size reduction technologies,” said Martin Linder, Chairman of the Board. “With his background in developing industrial companies with a truly international organization, we expect a continued profitable growth of the group.”

“I look forward to my assignment at Rapid Granulator,” Wästberg said. “It’s an exciting company with a high level of innovation and cutting-edge technology that has a fantastic potential to help the plastics industry facing new challenges.”

Wästberg joins the manufacturer of recycling equipment from furniture producer ROL Ergo, where he was chief executive.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from Lund and Vienna.