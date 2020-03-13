New shredders for plastics recycling

March 13, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Built for plastics recycling, Vecoplan LLC’s new VIZ series shredders – which stands for Vecoplan Infinity Shredders – are designed so that, depending on the requirements, the user can choose between the HiTorc drive with its powerful start-up phase and high torque; or the ESC, Vecoplan’s frequency controlled, belt-driven direct drive.

“Vecoplan also came up with a new rotor design that features bolted tool holder plates with variable cutting tip sizes, making rotor changes unnecessary,” said Greg Parent, the company’s Canadian sales representative. “Users only have to exchange the plates to quickly adapt the cutting geometry to different output grain sizes – the rotor remains in the machine.”

Compared to earlier shredders, the VIZ also has an improved ram height to handle entire bales. The working chamber of the machine was also enlarged, permitting reliable shredding of bales with models 1300 and higher. “In a comparable Vecoplan model range this is possible only with sizes 1700 and higher, although the smaller version would have the necessary throughput,” Parent said. “Users can also equip the machine with a second counter knife.”