Yushin buys linear robot maker Wemo

Yushin Precision Equipment Co. Ltd. is acquiring Värnamo, Sweden-based Wemo Automation AB, a maker of linear robots and automation cells for injection molding, for an undisclosed amount.

“Under Wemo’s leadership, Yushin can expand its market position in Europe and benefit from Wemo’s broad distributor network,” Takayo Kotani, CEO of Japan-based Yushin, said in a news release.

Founded in 1987, Wemo was sold by previous owner Rheinböllen, Germany-based Hahn Group GmbH, and will operate as a Yushin subsidiary.

“We already speak the same language in terms of linear robotics, quality standards and ambitions,” Wemo CEO Johannes Kjellgren said in the release. “With further innovations and the leadership of the European market, Wemo is now given new momentum for further growth.”

The deal is expected to be completed within the next few weeks, the release said.