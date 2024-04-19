NPE2024 Product Preview: Upgraded Sepro top-entry robot uses air more efficiently

The newest S5-25 Speed top-entry robot from Sepro Group (NPE booth W143) requires a smaller molding-cell footprint than side-entry robots, making it a good choice for applications involving simple parts such as flowerpots and thin-wall food containers and tubs.

Its telescopic arm reduces overhead height requirements. At NPE, Sepro will display the newest version of the S5-25 Speed, which it first introduced in 2019.

The S5-25 Speed is now equipped with Sepro’s new ECO Air feature, which instead of continuously using compressed air, monitors vacuum levels and prompts vacuum generation only when required. This cuts compressed air use for vacuum part gripping by up to 85 per cent.

Other benefits include faster cycle times – the new S5-25 Speed features a more powerful servo motor and gear box on the X-axis, giving it 63 per cent faster acceleration and faster overall cycle times than its predecessor.