Tekni-Plex purchases Canadian automation solutions manufacturer MMC Packaging

September 4, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

A Montreal-based automation equipment manufacturer has been acquired by packaging and tubing supplier Tekni-Plex Inc., which is headquartered in the U.S.

Wayne, Pa.-based Tekni-Plex announced the purchase of MMC Packaging Equipment Ltd. on Sept. 4.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

MMC which will become part of Tekni-Plex’s Tri-Seal business.

Headquartered in Laval, in the Montreal metropolitan region, MMC has been in business for over 30 years, and provides automation equipment for cap lining, slitting/folding, assembling and closing systems. Additionally, the company develops and sells vision systems and custom automation equipment. MMC has customers in the food, beverage, personal and homecare, pharmaceutical, chemical, and industrial sectors.

“The acquisition of MMC allows us to bring an expanded array of solutions to the caps and closure packaging segment, as well as other markets,” Paul Young, Tekni-Plex’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “As experts in designing, assembling and supplying leading-edge, high-speed, post-molding automation systems, MMC’s global business perfectly complements Tri-Seal’s worldwide manufacturing footprint. With their innovative products and excellent manufacturing capabilities, as well as a very strong management team, we will be able to bring even more solutions to our customer base,”

Tekni-Plex plans to keep MMC’s 70 employees, the statement said, and MMC general manager Christiane El-Tekly will continue to oversee the operation.

“Becoming part of the Tekni-Plex family will give MMC access to new growth opportunities and enable us to continue our commitment to high quality automation and superior customer service,” MMC president Philippe McNally said.

MMC is the fourteenth acquisition Tekni-Plex has made in the past five years. Its most recent, in early July, was the purchase of Brazilian closure liner manufacturer Geraldiscos, which also became part of Tekni-Plex’s Tri-Seal business.