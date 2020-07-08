Taylor Fluid Systems opens proof-of-concept lab in Ontario for Omron robotics

July 8, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Ontario-based Taylor Fluid Systems (TFS), an authorized distributor for automation solution provider Omron Automation Americas, recently opened a proof-of-concept (POC) lab in Ontario featuring state-of-the-art robotic technologies.

The new lab features a variety of robotic applications that use advanced technologies from Omron designed to help customers improve accuracy and flexibility while minimizing complexity for common applications like part feeding.

Thanks to the POC lab, “we can give customers peace of mind and prove out robotic solutions up front, in just days,” said Chris Taylor, vice president of TFS. “This is a huge benefit for customers who need a guarantee that any solution we propose will meet their specific production line goals.”

“In today’s fast-paced environment, customers want to know that application investments will help make them more productive,” said Peter Brouwer, vice president, technology sales with Omron Automation. “Regularly, we see customers benefitting from our robotic solutions that help them reduce complexity and increase accuracy while keeping up with demanding KPIs. Proofs-of-concept are one way we help mitigate risk for customers, and we’re thrilled that Taylor has extended our capabilities to offer this value-add service.”

Founded in 1976, TFS has offices in the Ontario cities of London, Stratford, and Cambridge. The company is headquartered in Stratford.