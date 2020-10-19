Take Automate Canada and CAMM’s wage survey by Oct. 31

Industry groups Automate Canada and the Canadian Association of Mold Makers (CAMM) are conducting surveys to get insight into wages and benefits in the industrial automation and mold, tool and die sectors.

The surveys are being offered industry-wide, not just to members, in order to collect data from a broader demographic.

Individuals that complete the survey will get a copy of the survey results. As a benefit of membership, Automate Canada members will also be able to access the results of the CAMM survey, and CAMM members will receive results of the Automate Canada survey.

All company names and other name information will be kept confidential.

The deadline to complete the surveys is October 31, 2020.

Industrial automation sector: Access the Automate Canada survey here. Open to non-members.

Mold, tool and die sector: Access the CAMM survey here. Open to non-members.