Stäubli names new CEO to lead global organization

Robotics systems, connectors and textile machinery maker Stäubli will be starting the new year with a new CEO.

The Swiss-based company has named Gerald Vogt, previously responsible for the global business of the robotics division, as CEO effective Jan. 1, 2021. He takes over from Rolf Strebel, who has served as CEO since 2006.

Vogt, 50, has been with Stäubli for almost 20 years, first as division manager for Stäubli Robotics North America and then as head of Stäubli Robotics globally.

“We are delighted to have found in Gerald Vogt a forward-looking manager with extensive international experience and a clear entrepreneurial spirit who is already very well connected within the Group,” said Yves Serra, chairman of the company’s board of directors. “He has our full confidence to further advance the business of the entire Stäubli Group worldwide.”

Christophe Coulongeat will take over Vogt’s old position as global head of the robotics division on Jan. 1, 2021. Coulongeat has been deputy division manager since 2018.

Stäubli’s North American headquarters is located in Duncan, S.C.