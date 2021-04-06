Sepro UK turns 30, opens expanded robot sales and service centre

Sepro UK, a daughter company of French robot maker Sepro Group, celebrates its 30th anniversary this month with the opening of an expanded sales and service centre in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire.

According to general manager Glen Eves, the new 232-square-meter sales and service centre in Lodge Farm Business Centre, Castlethorpe, Milton Keynes offers robot sales, service, parts, and robot-commissioning activities, and also houses a Sepro robot training centre.

Founded in 1991 as one of the first wholly-owned subsidiaries of Sepro Group, La Roche-sur-Yon, France, Sepro UK supplies three- and five-axis Cartesian beam robots, and six-axis articulated-arm robots, as well as automation systems. Its customers include injection molders that serve medical, housewares, construction materials and other markets throughout the United Kingdom. The Sepro UK staff numbers nine overall, including a technical service supervisor and three service engineers.

Sepro was one of the first companies in the world to develop Cartesian beam robots for injection molding machines, introducing its first CNC controlled “manipulator” in 1981. Today, Sepro offers three-, five-, six-axis servo robots and cobots; special-purpose units; and complete automation systems.

Advertisment

The company’s Canadian operation, Sepro Canada, is headquartered in Montreal.