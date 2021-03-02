Sepro Group opens sales office in Singapore

In a step towards growing its business in Asia, France-based robotic automation maker Sepro Group is opening a sales operation in Singapore.

The new division will be managed by Jimmy Teo, a long-time plastics industry veteran and business manager who joined the company at the beginning of February. In a news release, Sepro officials said that Teo is responsible for expanding sales not only in Singapore, but also Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand as well as South Korea and Japan.

“Jimmy Teo has vast experience in the plastics industry, taking on top level responsibility for new ventures, company management and business development,” Sepro’s chief sales officer Xavier Lucas said. “He is an excellent team player and we believe he is the ideal person to help Sepro expand in Southeast Asia and elsewhere.” Teo held senior management and business development positions with several companies, including almost 20 years with Wittmann Battenfeld where he ultimately managed businesses in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. “He has successfully managed start-ups in those countries as well as Thailand,” Sepro said.

Sepro’s other Asian enterprises include Sepro China, located in Shanghai, which opened in 2011. Sepro also has a technical service centre in Shanghai, China, and another in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Sepro was one of the first companies in the world to develop Cartesian beam robots for injection molding machines, introducing its first CNC controlled “manipulator” in 1981. Today, Sepro offers three-, five-, six-axis servo robots and cobots; special-purpose units; and complete automation systems.

The company’s Canadian operation, Sepro Canada, is headquartered in Montreal.