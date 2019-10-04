Sepro Group appoints new chief sales officer

October 4, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

France-based automation supplier Sepro Group has appointed Xavier Lucas as its chief sales officer.

Lucas, who also serves as a member of Sepro’s global management board, first joined Sepro in August 2018 as its global service and automation director. Prior to working with Sepro, Lucas worked for another robotic equipment maker for more than a decade.

“Xavier Lucas will be in charge of developing our sales worldwide, on all of our markets,” said Eric Radat, president of Sepro Group. “His strong knowledge in the fields of robotics, services and automation will guarantee Sepro delivers a deeper and broader value for our customers.”

Sepro was one of the first companies in the world to develop Cartesian beam robots for injection molding machines, introducing its first CNC controlled “manipulator” in 1981. Today, Sepro offers three-, five-, six-axis servo robots and cobots; special-purpose units; and complete automation systems.

The company’s Canadian operation, Sepro Canada, is headquartered in Montreal.