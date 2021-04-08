Sepro establishes daughter company in Switzerland

France-based automation maker Sepro Group is creating a wholly owned daughter company in Switzerland to handle sales and service in that country.

“Establishing Sepro Switzerland as a legal subsidiary demonstrates our commitment to customers there,” said Xavier Lucas, chief sales officer for Sepro Group, which is headquartered in La Roche sur Yon, France. “Feedback from customers about the new organization has been really positive.”

Thomas Scherz, area sales manager, leads the organization with support in the French-speaking western region of Switzerland from Olivier Violy, a 25-year Sepro employee who also covers southeastern France. Customers in the Italian-speaking southeast of Switzerland will continue to work with Sepro’s Italian distributor, Sverital SpA. Marcus Klaputek, sales director for Sepro Group, also supports the Swiss organization.

The technical service organization has also been reorganized. A full-time service technician covers the German-speaking part of the country and a second technician has been tasked with supporting customers in western Switzerland, with the back-up from Sepro’s local branch in eastern France.

Sepro was one of the first companies in the world to develop Cartesian beam robots for injection molding machines, introducing its first CNC controlled “manipulator” in 1981. Today, Sepro offers three-, five-, six-axis servo robots and cobots; special-purpose units; and complete automation systems.

The company’s Canadian operation, Sepro Canada, is headquartered in Montreal.