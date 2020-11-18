Rockwell Automation buying Toronto-based computerized maintenance management system provider Fiix

Industrial automation supplier Rockwell Automation is acquiring Fiix, a Toronto-based, AI-enabled computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) company.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, and the transaction is expected to close by the end of 2020.

Founded in 2008, Fiix’s cloud-native CMMS creates workflows for the scheduling, organizing, and tracking of equipment maintenance.

In 2019, Fiix acquired Colorado-based Alchemy IoT, an industrial intelligence asset company, adding AI to the startup’s maintenance and asset management software.

“Joining Rockwell Automation will allow us to help even more companies modernize maintenance and increase asset performance by connecting to industry-leading data, automation, and product systems,” James Novak, Fiix CEO, said in a statement. “From the beginning, Fiix has been on a mission to connect maintenance and operations teams to the tools, resources, and technology they need to modernize and join the future of maintenance.”

Fiix will be reported as part of Rockwell Automation’s Software & Control operating segment.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation operates in over 100 countries and employs approximately 23,000 staff.