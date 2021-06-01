Quebec technology centre gets $368,000 for new software and robots

The Centre de robotique et de vision industrielles (CRVI), said to be a key Quebec player in the implementation of advanced technologies that enable a transition to Industry 4.0, is receiving $368,860 from the Quebec provincial government to install new software and equipment.

CRVI is a college centre for technology transfer located in the Cégep de Lévis region, and has the goal of helping businesses increase the competitiveness through the use of artificial intelligence applied to robotics and vision.

In a May 31 news release, Quebec government officials said that CRVI will use the non-repayable contribution to purchase software and equipment, such as specialized cameras and four industrial robots, two of which are collaborative.

“These acquisitions will allow SMEs to apply these cutting-edge technologies in its innovation and process digitization projects, which will in turn help the business enhance its competitiveness in its respective markets,” said Yves Dessureault, director general at CRVI, in the news release.

The funding was awarded under Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)’s Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program.

The program targets entrepreneurs who use innovation to grow their businesses and make them more competitive, and regional economic stakeholders who help create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and inclusive growth in all regions.