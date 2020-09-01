Motion Industries acquires Applied Machine and Motion Control

Industrial parts distributor Motion Industries Inc. has acquired Applied Machine and Motion Control Inc. (AMMC), a Kentucky-based supplier of motion control and automation products and services for an undisclosed amount.

“We are very excited to join the Motion team,” said David Locke, AMMC president and founding partner/owner. “The cultural fit and our common goals make it an ideal match, and we look forward to contributing to the company’s growth. Through Motion, we will have access to even more products and capabilities to enhance our value proposition and level of service to our customers.”

Founded in 1995, AMMC is headquartered in Park Hills, Ken., outside of Cincinnati. The majority of AMMC’s business comprises the markets of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Motion Industries Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala.