Hahn Group acquires robotics integrator Dahl Automation

April 7, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

German automation supplier Hahn Group has purchased Dahl Automation, a German robotics integrator, for an undisclosed amount.

In a press release, Hahn said the acquisition will expand its presence in intralogistics and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).

Founded in 2009, Dahl has 30 employees at its headquarters in Meinerzhagen, Germany.

“Dahl Automation is a pioneer in the field of collaborative robotics and has established itself with well- known customers, providing innovative automation solutions. The company’s its expertise fits perfectly into the Hahn Group portfolio,” said Thomas Hähn, founder and CEO of the Hahn Group. “With the solutions from DAHL Automation, harmonious teams of people and robots can be created in the long term. This ensures better production conditions and offers specialists the opportunity to develop their full potential in demanding areas of activity.”

In 2018, Hahn Group bought the assets of cobot maker Rethink Robotics; and in November 2019, it acquired REI Automation, a South Carolina-based industrial automation integrator.